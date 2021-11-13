Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 871,839 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871,839 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.68% of Steel Dynamics worth $82,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. FMR LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 125.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,605,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,905,000 after acquiring an additional 711,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 155.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,279,000 after acquiring an additional 458,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STLD. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.91. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $74.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $11,043,417.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,727,044.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 452,763 shares of company stock valued at $31,098,981 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

