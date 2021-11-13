Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 779,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,989 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CareDx were worth $71,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter valued at $803,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 32.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter.

Get CareDx alerts:

CDNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,658 shares of company stock worth $1,985,160 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $47.68 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.75.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.