Private Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,330 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,532 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,825,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,504,000 after acquiring an additional 943,537 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,043.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 799,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,211,000 after acquiring an additional 729,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $97.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.65 and its 200 day moving average is $91.92. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

