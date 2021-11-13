Private Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,247 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.5% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $93.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

