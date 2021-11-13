Private Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.2% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $149.99 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.59 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

