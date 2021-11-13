Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) PT Raised to $42.00 at SVB Leerink

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRVA. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09. Privia Health Group has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,200 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $33,684.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 7,500 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $232,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,237 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

