Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Receives $21.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

PFHD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Professional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of PFHD opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59. Professional has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $20.66.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Professional had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Professional will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Professional by 15.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Professional in the third quarter worth $2,516,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Professional by 41.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Professional during the second quarter valued at $1,025,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Professional during the second quarter valued at $803,000. 58.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

