Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Announces Earnings Results

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PROG traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.97. 22,629,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,116,432. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. Progenity has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $7.86.

Get Progenity alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Progenity by 108.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 26,354 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progenity by 153.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 76,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progenity by 62.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 122,531 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Progenity in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.