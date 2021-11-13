ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.
NASDAQ:PRPH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.71. 51,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,497. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ProPhase Labs has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $16.04.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Dawson James downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
ProPhase Labs Company Profile
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.
Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.