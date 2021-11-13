ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

NASDAQ:PRPH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.71. 51,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,497. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ProPhase Labs has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $16.04.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Dawson James downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 165.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 29,008 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.