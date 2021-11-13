Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 109,181.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,485 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,469 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 39,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 23.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PB shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.80.

NYSE PB opened at $76.67 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average of $72.14.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. The company had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 34.27%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

