Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.32.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.90.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Provention Bio by 31.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Provention Bio by 21.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 152,127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Provention Bio by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Provention Bio by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.