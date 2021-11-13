Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) announced its earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PBIP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.53. 6,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,132. Prudential Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prudential Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) by 8,147.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Prudential Bancorp worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

