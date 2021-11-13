Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 13,684 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,684 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,809,000 after buying an additional 10,815,722 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after buying an additional 388,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,793,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,110,000 after buying an additional 211,764 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% during the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,131,000 after buying an additional 2,695,802 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,592,000 after buying an additional 352,029 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $85.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.16. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.71 and a 12-month high of $86.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

