Prudential Financial Inc. Has $6.59 Million Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,380 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Macerich by 4.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Macerich by 14.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Macerich by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Macerich by 4.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.61.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macerich stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.96.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

