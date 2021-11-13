Prudential Financial Inc. Has $7.82 Million Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148,170 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $7,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the second quarter worth about $1,385,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 29.6% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 51.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,737,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,809,000 after acquiring an additional 590,631 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the second quarter worth about $68,474,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 34.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,393,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,563 shares in the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

NYSE:INFY opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.57. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.