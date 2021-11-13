Prudential Financial Inc. Has $7.90 Million Stock Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 78.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,889,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 830,068 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3,126.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80. The company has a market cap of $817.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -4.60%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

