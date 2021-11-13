Prudential Financial Inc. Makes New $8.11 Million Investment in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 429,575 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.02% of Genco Shipping & Trading as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on GNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $648.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.59. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

In related news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $58,450.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $85,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,739 shares of company stock worth $4,457,070 in the last ninety days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.