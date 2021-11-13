Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,465 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.30% of Stepan worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Stepan in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 2,735.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the second quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:SCL opened at $126.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.71. Stepan has a 1 year low of $109.08 and a 1 year high of $139.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.63 million. Stepan had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

In other news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $115,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

