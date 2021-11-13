PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $141.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PTC’s Q4 performance benefitted from continued momentum in annualized recurring revenues (ARR) amid acceleration in digital transformation by enterprises. The company is witnessing robust adoption of Vuforia-Chalk, Vuforia Expert Capture solution along with ThingWorx and Windchill platforms as well as the Onshape suite. The acquisition of Arena Solutions bodes well. The company is accelerating software as a service (SaaS) transition by improving the capacity on its Atlas platform and boosting SaaS capabilities of its core computer-aided design (CAD) and product lifestyle management (PLM) products. However, restructuring payments are anticipated to affect cash flow in the first three quarters of fiscal 2022. PTC faces stiff competition in the CAD market, which might dent the top line. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Get PTC alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $121.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PTC has a 12-month low of $94.45 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 67.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 330.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 121.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC (PTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.