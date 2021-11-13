Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Neenah were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Neenah by 394.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Neenah by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Neenah by 1,478.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Neenah by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Neenah in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 491 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $27,397.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret S. Dano sold 1,100 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $60,291.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NP opened at $52.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average of $50.74. The company has a market cap of $875.15 million, a PE ratio of -106.57 and a beta of 1.54. Neenah, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.83%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is currently -387.76%.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

