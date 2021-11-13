Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CENX. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 5.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 224,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 30,961 shares during the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CENX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

CENX stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $581.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

