Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $102,000 Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,339,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.91.

WGO stock opened at $74.76 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.17 and its 200-day moving average is $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

