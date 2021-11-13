Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $47,000 in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 819.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 184,675 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 44,473 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Levan purchased 12,391 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.87 per share, for a total transaction of $382,510.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo bought 11,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.88 per share, with a total value of $356,324.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 34,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,906 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Shares of BVH stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.87.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

