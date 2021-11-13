Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,991 Shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CAI International were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAI. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,231,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in CAI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,906,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in CAI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,873,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in CAI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,040,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in CAI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAI International stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. CAI International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The stock has a market cap of $971.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average is $52.07.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.85. CAI International had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 24.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

CAI International Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

