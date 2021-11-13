Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 283.61%.

Pulmatrix stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. 461,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.23. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pulmatrix stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) by 1,563.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,495 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Pulmatrix worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 14.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

