Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Buys 522,792 Shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,155,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,792 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 4.29% of DHI Group worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DHI Group by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHX opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. DHI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.30.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHX. B. Riley raised their target price on DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

