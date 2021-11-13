Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 30,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 16.6% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.18.

Shares of LLY opened at $259.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $138.61 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.50.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,429 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,625. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

