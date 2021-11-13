Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559,374 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,909,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,912.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 235,756 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,502,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at $1,118,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 45.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 337,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LINC. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll bought 14,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $102,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 39,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $284,403.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $7.35 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $198.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

