Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Invests $4.31 Million in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,200,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNCR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 48,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 252.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 637.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 243,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

SNCR stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNCR. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

