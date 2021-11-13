Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Ares Capital worth $8,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 867,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after purchasing an additional 213,811 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.