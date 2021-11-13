Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 201 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 101,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DHIL opened at $218.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.09. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $135.57 and a one year high of $224.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.39 and its 200-day moving average is $179.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $20.00 per share. This represents a $80.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 36.66%. This is a boost from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

