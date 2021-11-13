Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) PT Lowered to $25.00 at KeyCorp

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRPL. B. Riley downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Purple Innovation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Purple Innovation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $891.38 million, a PE ratio of 61.59, a P/E/G ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

