Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. B. Riley currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PRPL. Truist downgraded Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Purple Innovation from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $891.38 million, a P/E ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $41.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

