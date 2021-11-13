Pyrk (PYRK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,168.00

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pyrk has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. Pyrk has a total market cap of $54,310.32 and approximately $2,168.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004076 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00013414 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

PYRK uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

