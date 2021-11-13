Pyxis Tankers (PXS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

PXS stock remained flat at $$0.75 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 212,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Pyxis Tankers has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PXS shares. Univest Sec reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pyxis Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

