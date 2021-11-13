Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for ChampionX Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for ChampionX in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.95.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $24.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 3.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ChampionX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in ChampionX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 128,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ChampionX by 0.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 61,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 63,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.