Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 298.23% and a negative net margin of 251.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on XERS. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

XERS stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $142.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,236,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 178,932 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 47,587 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

