Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Issued By Raymond James

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.31.

TSE AQN opened at C$17.82 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of C$17.51 and a twelve month high of C$22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.19 billion and a PE ratio of 12.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.04.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$648.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$548.20 million.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

