Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Issued By SVB Leerink

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ChemoCentryx in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

CCXI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $39.65 on Thursday. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 1,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

