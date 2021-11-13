Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) Issued By William Blair

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CCCS. Evercore ISI started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $16.11.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $15.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $166.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.00 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth $5,422,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth $5,255,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth $4,310,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth $3,027,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth $526,000.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

