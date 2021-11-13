Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Decreased by William Blair

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Inogen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.54). William Blair also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.82. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INGN. TheStreet upgraded Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Inogen stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. Inogen has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $82.35. The stock has a market cap of $770.57 million, a PE ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Inogen by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,168,000 after buying an additional 57,497 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth $4,250,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth $937,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Inogen by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 740,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,893,000 after buying an additional 32,159 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,313,000 after buying an additional 38,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $413,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

