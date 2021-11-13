Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Lowered by Analyst

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.22.

NYSE:SHO opened at $12.51 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 869.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,441,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776,657 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $54,830,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,443 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 316.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,551,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,714 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

