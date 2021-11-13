Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for The Wendy’s Company Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

WEN opened at $21.74 on Friday. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $810,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 6.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Wendy’s by 83.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 60,622 shares in the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,930,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $862,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

