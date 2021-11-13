Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Intact Financial Co. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will earn $2.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.02. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intact Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$168.21 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$196.09.

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$168.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$168.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$168.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.71 billion and a PE ratio of 14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.49. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$138.93 and a 1 year high of C$178.28.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

