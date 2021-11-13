QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Purchases £151.25 in Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) insider Steve Wadey acquired 55 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £151.25 ($197.61).

Shares of QQ opened at GBX 267.20 ($3.49) on Friday. QinetiQ Group plc has a one year low of GBX 263.40 ($3.44) and a one year high of GBX 364.40 ($4.76). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 313.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 330.51. The stock has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QQ. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 437 ($5.71) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

