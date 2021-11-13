Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.160-$3.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $409.50 million-$410.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $406.79 million.Qualys also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.780-$0.800 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qualys from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.60.

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 76.24 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.89. Qualys has a 1-year low of $87.75 and a 1-year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $84,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 255,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total value of $32,156,327.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 919,570 shares of company stock worth $109,807,440 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

