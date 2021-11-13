Quest Resource (QRHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Quest Resource to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.61 million. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 1.54%. On average, analysts expect Quest Resource to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QRHC stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.81 million, a P/E ratio of 75.01, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68. Quest Resource has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $7.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quest Resource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quest Resource stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Quest Resource worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

