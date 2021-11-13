Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) & Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) and Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Quipt Home Medical and Caladrius Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quipt Home Medical 0 0 6 0 3.00 Caladrius Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Quipt Home Medical presently has a consensus target price of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 36.36%. Caladrius Biosciences has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 757.14%. Given Caladrius Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Caladrius Biosciences is more favorable than Quipt Home Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.0% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and Caladrius Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quipt Home Medical -9.03% -0.93% -0.39% Caladrius Biosciences N/A -30.23% -28.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and Caladrius Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quipt Home Medical $72.73 million 2.77 -$5.03 million N/A N/A Caladrius Biosciences N/A N/A -$8.15 million ($0.69) -1.52

Quipt Home Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Caladrius Biosciences.

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats Caladrius Biosciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

