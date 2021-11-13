RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. RADCOM updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RADCOM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 36,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,041. The stock has a market cap of $159.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63. RADCOM has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RADCOM stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 2,032.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RADCOM were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

RDCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

