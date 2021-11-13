Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,808 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,691,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,642,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Radian Group by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,899,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,913 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,098,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,436,000 after purchasing an additional 976,344 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Radian Group by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,456,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,155,000 after purchasing an additional 835,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,584,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,744,000 after acquiring an additional 536,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

RDN opened at $22.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 40.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

